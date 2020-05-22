AAA expects fewer travelers this Memorial Day weekend

Breaking News
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Memorial Day weekend is usually one of the busiest travel days of the year, but AAA says we could see a new record low for travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Tennessee and Virginia are gearing up to make sure the roads are safe for anyone that does decide to travel.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is delaying all road construction through the holiday weekend.

All construction is scheduled to stop at noon on Friday and resume again on Tuesday.

Virginia State Police are using the weekend to tell people to stay safe on the road as they travel.

VSP patrols will be increased to deter people from speeding.

