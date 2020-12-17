“A type of organized chaos”: Ballad Health officials setting up COVID-19 vaccine PODs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health officials are getting everything in line for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they reach the Northeast Tennessee region.

At the Johnson City Medical Center, frontline healthcare workers fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic are ready to receive their vaccinations as soon as they arrive.

“First round is focusing on frontline team members and providers that are at risk every day and taking care of our COVID patients,” Tracey Rhodes, Infection Prevention Manager for Ballad Southwest Market explained. “Our nurse managers, our directors, and our mid-staff services is helping us rank the priority levels of each team member and provider. We have had help with the corporate emergency operations center to create a type of schedule so that we are plugging our team members or providers in every five minutes so that it’s going to be a type of organized chaos so that we don’t have a mad dash of people showing up at one time, it’ll kind of be a systematic flow to where we can keep the traffic moving.”

Ballad Health frontline workers in Northeast Tennessee could begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccines as soon as Friday. Officials are setting up vaccine Point of Distribution sites where they will be administered @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/23Ript4hzS — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 17, 2020

JCMC’s Vaccine Point of Distribution (POD) is restricted to ensure only those who need the vaccine as soon as possible will be getting their vaccines over the next few days.

“We will have security posted at each POD location just to ensure that only the folks that are appropriate to come and receive the vaccine are entering at the appropriate time. Security will also escort the vaccine throughout the facility,” Rhodes explained.





“We do have our security team involved to make sure that we’re securing the vaccine itself also the POD administration side,” Chris Peterson, Ballad Health Market Director for Safety, Security and Emergency Management. “We will be screening those people that are coming in for administration.”

Handling the COVID-19 vaccines is a delicate process.

“They’re being shipped in the ultra-cold, dry ice freezers, we will store them in freezers as well. They have to be put out and refrigerators are at room temperature for a certain period of time to thaw, then they get diluted, and then they are drawn up into syringes, and all this is a time-sensitive event from the time that we dilute it and pull it up in a syringe, we have six hours to get it in an arm,” Rhodes said.

The second dose of the vaccine will be administered between 17 and 21 days after the first vaccination is administered.

“We hope to have by next Wednesday around 1,500 individuals in these two markets vaccinated,” Rhodes added.

Officials said that they believe the vaccines will arrive Thursday or Friday. As soon as the vaccines arrive, Ballad Health will put the POD plan into motion and begin administering vaccines within 24 hours of receiving them.