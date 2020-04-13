A.O. Smith plant temporarily closes after employee diagnosed with COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An employee at A.O. Smith’s Johnson City plant has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus, a company official confirmed Monday.

The company learned earlier Monday that an employee who works in an “infrequently trafficked area” at the plant was diagnosed with the virus, according to Director of Corporate Communications Tami Kou.

“Given the situation and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our employees, we immediately closed the facility for deep cleaning and disinfection,” Kou said.

Kou added that the affected employee is still experiencing symptoms but appears to be on the path to recovery. The last time the employee was inside the plant was last Wednesday according to the company.

“The health and safety of our employees is – and always will be – our utmost priority,” Kou said. “We will not resume operations until we have the plant disinfected. We are tentatively aiming to resume operations on Wednesday. In the meantime, we are paying employees for their lost wages today and tomorrow.”

