A journey through the vaccine line: Washington Co., Tenn. woman receives her first dose: ‘You hardly know they’re sticking you’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The wait is over for one Washington County, Tennessee woman, 71, who received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday afternoon.

Freedom Hall at Science Hill High School is just one of many vaccine sites across the Tri-Cities region.

On Wednesday, News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun was able to walk through the process with Diana Storey as she waited for her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Storey said for her, the process took less than an hour.

“I got here about 1:15 p.m. and it is 1:45 p.m. and I’m already through the line and everything went smooth,” Storey said.

At the end of it all we asked Storey “Did it hurt?”

Her response: “No. You hardly know they’re sticking you.”

The vaccination site at Freedom Hall is coordinated with the Regional Health Department, local health department, emergency management, the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office and the National Guard.

Storey is expected to return in three weeks to get her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I hope everyone will take the opportunity to get this, so we can get back, so our country can get back to normal, where we can enjoy going out and being with friends and just doing activities, you know,” Storey said. “We have mostly stayed in. When it first started, I was able to get out and play golf, so that helps me to be able to stay outdoors and everything, but of course the winter months we’ve been indoors.”

News Channel 11 also spoke to Washington County, Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy Wednesday who said he’s impressed with the clinic’s efficiency.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 12 months since we started into this deal, and I think at that time, nobody would have ever expected we even have a vaccine this soon,” Grandy said.

“To have hundreds of people per day, coming through here getting vaccinated protect themselves against a disease that could put you in the hospital or put you in the grave. It’s been very refreshing to meet these people and see folks coming through. They’re coming through with a smile on their faces,” Mayor Grandy explained.

As the current phase wraps up, Grandy said the county will be releasing a simpler way to register.

“Next Wednesday, we’re going to have a new registration system that will be much more convenient, much more user friendly, and virtually paperless,” Mayor Grandy said.