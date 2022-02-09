93 COVID patients in Ballad ICU’s — 83 are unvaccinated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eighty-four percent of general COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad Health involve unvaccinated patients, according to data provided by the health system Wednesday.

Ballad reported 434 COVID inpatients Wednesday and 71 of those were vaccinated compared to 363 unvaccinated. The system provides comparisons of unvaccinated versus vaccinated COVID inpatients, intensive care (ICU) patients and ventilator patients each Wednesday.

The 434 inpatients count is still near the all-time high but represented a decline of 20 from Tuesday’s record of 454. Many patients with the omicron variant are seeing relatively short stays compared to the previous delta variant, and Ballad has 70 discharges of COVID patients Tuesday while admitting an additional 50.

The vast majority of COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health hospitals are not vaccinated.

The 93 inpatients in ICU marked more than Tuesday’s count, and 10 of those were vaccinated. The system was also treating six vaccinated patients with ventilators out of a total of 60, putting vaccinated ICU and ventilator patients at 89% and 90% of the total.

Five pediatric patients remain hospitalized with the novel coronavirus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, the health system revealed. This is unchanged from Tuesday’s data.

A Ballad official acknowledged Tuesday that capacity issues at some stepdown facilities are causing Ballad to have to hold some COVID inpatients who are ready to transition to skilled nursing facilities and could be keeping the total inpatient count slightly elevated.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 9:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 434 (-20)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7 (+1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 50 (-14)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 70 (+6)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 93 (+1)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 60 (-6)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 5 (unchanged)

Ballad Health used state-reported data to reveal that 48.1% of those within the service area are vaccinated against the virus, and 68 COVID-19 patients have died within the last seven days.