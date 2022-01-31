91 COVID-19 ICU patients highest Ballad total since Sept. 30

Monday saw a new record for COVID-19 inpatients hospitalized at Ballad Health facilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. (WJHL Photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More COVID-19 patients are in intensive care (ICU) at Ballad Health hospitals than at any point since Sept. 30, and the inpatient total is at a new record, Ballad reported Monday.

The system reported an 18% jump in ICU patients since Friday, with the total reaching 91 Monday, up from 77. It had only reached 80 once since September, when it hit 80 exactly on Jan. 12.

The high ICU totals come despite the fact that the Omicron variant — now dominant in the region — is generally considered less severe than the Delta variant that sent hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator numbers and deaths skyrocketing from late August through early October.

The number of COVID patients in ICU jumped by 18% over the weekend and is at its highest point since late September.

The total number of inpatients reached 443 Monday, up 21 from Friday and seven above the previous record set Thursday. Hospitalizations peaked at 413 during the Delta variant on Sept. 8, but the total ICU hospitalizations reached a high of 112 Sept. 13 and remained above 90 for most of September.

Monday’s total number of patients requiring ventilators was 59, up just three from Friday. The number on ventilators topped out at 90 Sept. 21 and was above 70 for much of that month.

Last fall, Ballad officials told News Channel 11 roughly half of the COVID-19 patients who are put on ventilators eventually die.

Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped on Monday, data showed, with six children fighting the virus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 31:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 4 4 3 (+21)

4 Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2 (-4)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 70 (+31)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 68 (+15)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 91 (+14)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 59 (+3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 6 (-2)

The health system used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 73 deaths in the region within the past seven days.

Nearly half of all novel coronavirus tests return positive, with the region’s positivity rate standing at 44.7%.