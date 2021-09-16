9 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 326 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths, and 676 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

There have been 45 new coronavirus deaths in the region over the past four days.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Sullivan +5, and Washington +3.

Greene County continues to lead the region in 7-day deaths per 100,00 people.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 51 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 33 deaths were reported.

Northeast Tennessee’s 7-day death rate per 100,000 people is well above the state and national averages. Tennessee’s rate is nearly double the national rate.

There have been 1,292 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +28, Greene +33, Hawkins +30, Johnson +5, Sullivan +123, Unicoi +14, and Washington +93.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 4,240 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 4,065 new cases.

There have been 79,954 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

According to the latest data from the CDC, Tennessee continues to have the highest new case rate per population in the country.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 905 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 21% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 15% from a week ago but up 23% from a month ago.

Active Cases

Since climbing to an all-time high (6,850) over the weekend, active cases have declined for four straight days.

There are currently 5,843 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 359 cases from yesterday.

Most counties currently have a lower active case count than they did a week ago. Sullivan has experienced a slight increase while Hawkins County’s active case count is up 62 from a week ago.

Vaccinations

As of today, 218,285 people, or about 43.2% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There have been 8,027 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are up 4% from a month ago.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,614 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,171,722 cases.

The health department also reported 65 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 14,289 deaths.

There are currently 73,435 active cases in Tennessee, down 4,068 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,083,998 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 79,954 (326)

Inactive/recovered: 72,819 (676)

Deaths: 1,292 (9)

Active cases: 5,843 (-359)

Carter County

Total cases: 9,455 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 8,593 (+88)

Deaths: 192 (+1)

Active cases: 670 (-61)

Greene County

Total cases: 11,768 (+33)

Inactive/recovered: 10,570 (+121)

Deaths: 198 (0)

Active cases: 1,000 (-88)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,065 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 8,105 (+86)

Deaths: 139 (0)

Active cases: 821 (-56)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,118 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 2,889 (+11)

Deaths: 43 (0)

Active cases: 186 (-6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 23,921 (+123)

Inactive/recovered: 21,835 (+180)

Deaths: 373 (+5)

Active cases: 1,713 (-62)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,849 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 2,574 (+30)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 219 (-16)

Washington County

Total cases: 19,778 (+93)

Inactive/recovered: 18,253 (+160)

Deaths: 291 (+3)

Active cases: 1,234 (-70)