8 Smyth County Sheriff’s Office employees test positive for COVID-19

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office says eight of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday evening, four bailiffs, one patrol deputy, one captain, and two support staff have tested positive according to the sheriff’s office.

The county courthouse will remain closed through Monday. The sheriff’s office remains open but citizens will need to use the door buzzer or call in.

In an email, Sheriff Chip Shuler said, “I ask that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing! This virus is real!!!!”

The sheriff’s office says it is being assisted by the county health department, Saltville Medical Center, and Ballad Health.