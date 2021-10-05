8 new COVID deaths push Southwest Virginia’s rate to nearly 4 times state average

38 COVID deaths over the past week have put Southwest Virginia’s population-adjusted 7-day COVID death rate nearly 4 times higher than the state’s as a whole.

Case rate remains double Virginia’s overall rate

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The nine counties of Southwest Virginia hold 3.4% of the state’s population. Tuesday, they accounted for 17% of the reported COVID-19 deaths across the state.

That’s according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), whose data show that as reported deaths and hospitalizations from Southwest Virginia’s delta variant COVID surge mount, the region has accounted for an increasingly outsized share in both categories.

Over the past week, the region’s 38 reported COVID deaths amount to 13.1 deaths per 100,000 population — close to four times the state’s rate of 3.6 per 100,000.

Hospitalizations are continuing to be recorded at more than double the statewide rate.

In addition to the deaths, the region reported 12 new hospitalizations. That’s 15% of the statewide total, and over the past week the rate of 15.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 is well over double Virginia’s rate of 6.4.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases, meanwhile, also remains at a rate more than double the state average. It declined Tuesday as just 108 new cases were reported and five were deducted from Dickenson County’s total.

Southwest Virginia is now at 445 new cases per 100,000 over the past seven days, while the state is at 211.

Monday, Smyth County registered the 32nd-highest case rate nationally out of more than 3,000 counties. Tuesday it reported 15 new cases, dropping its rate to 718.

VDH reported 108 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — a net gain of 103 cases from Monday after Dickenson County reported five fewer cases than previously reported on Monday.

Bristol, Virginia, did not report any new COVID-19 cases since Monday.

The Southwest Virginia region experienced eight new deaths due to COVID-19 complications. One death each was reported in Norton and Russell, Scott and Tazewell counties. Both Lee and Wise counties each reported two more deaths.

Twelve new hospitalizations were also reported in News Channel 11’s 9-county viewing area in Southwest Virginia.

Lee County reported one new hospitalization; Buchanan and Tazewell counties each reported two; Wise County reported an additional three COVID-19 hospitalizations; Smyth County saw four new hospitalizations.

Statewide, VDH reported 655,601 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Oct. 5.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 878,518.

VDH reports there have been 10,919 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,171 cases / 156 hospitalizations / 44 deaths

Buchanan County – 2,189 cases / 135 hospitalizations / 53 deaths (18 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Dickenson County – 1,484 cases / 53 hospitalizations / 23 deaths (-5 cases)

Lee County – 3,489 cases / 134 hospitalizations / 56 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)

Norton – 510 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 11 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Russell County – 3,494 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 53 deaths (20 new cases, 1 new death)

Scott County – 2,836 cases / 158 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 4,375 cases / 260 hospitalizations / 105 deaths (15 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 5,399 cases / 215 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (5 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 7,046 cases / 540 hospitalizations / 133 deaths (6 new cases)

Wise County – 4,759 cases / 219 hospitalizations / 123 deaths (19 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.