77 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in NETN on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 117 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +4, Greene +7, Hawkins +17, Johnson +7, Sullivan +27, Unicoi +3, and Washington +12.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 599 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 854 new cases.

There have been 49,154 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter 0, Greene 0, Hawkins +1, Johnson +1, Sullivan 0, Unicoi 0, and Washington 0.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 25 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 18 deaths were reported.

There have been 978 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 927 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 42 cases from yesterday.

Yesterday, active cases fell below 1,000 for the first time since early October.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,631 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 768,946 cases.

The health department also reported 68 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,266 deaths.

There are currently 14,426 active cases in Tennessee, down 634 cases from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 743,254 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 768,946 as of February 24, 2021 including 11,266 deaths, 972 current hospitalizations and 743,254 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.38%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/Z3lXdh4shC — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 24, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 49,154 (+77)

Inactive/recovered: 47,249 (+117)

Deaths: 978 (+2)

Active cases: 927 (-42)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,926 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 5,676 (+14)

Deaths: 152 (0)

Active cases: 98 (-10)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,258 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 7,031 (+20)

Deaths: 144 (0)

Active cases: 83 (-13)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,187 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 4,927 (+12)

Deaths: 93 (+1)

Active cases: 167 (+4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,150 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 2,088 (-1)

Deaths: 38 (+1)

Active cases: 24 (+7)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,169 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 13,571 (+35)

Deaths: 273 (0)

Active cases: 325 (-8)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,793 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 1,696 (+1)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 50 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,671 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 12,260 (+36)

Deaths: 231 (0)

Active cases: 180 (-24)