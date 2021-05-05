72 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in NETN Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 102 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +8, Greene +4, Hawkins +6, Johnson +3, Sullivan +29, Unicoi +3, and Washington +19.

Today marks the sixth consecutive day in which fewer than 100 new cases were reported.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 551 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 779 new cases.

For the first time since late March, the region’s 14-day case average dipped below 100 with an average of 95 new cases a day for the current 14-day period.

There have been 56,148 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Four new deaths were reported in Sullivan County while Washington County saw one new fatality.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported eight new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, five deaths were reported.

There have been 1,045 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -1, Greene -4, Hawkins -16, Johnson -6, Sullivan 0, Unicoi -6, and Washington -2.

There are currently 1,281 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 35 cases from yesterday. Active cases have dropped daily for the past three days.

All seven counties have fewer active cases today than they did a week ago. Yesterday, every county except Hawkins had seen a decrease.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 907 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 850,885 cases.

The health department also reported 11 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,228 deaths.

There are currently 11,115 active cases in Tennessee, down 222 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 827,542 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 56,148 (+72)

Inactive/recovered: 53,822 (+102)

Deaths: 1,045 (+5)

Active cases: 1,281 (-35)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,603 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 6,326 (+9)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 121 (-1)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,844 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 7,617 (+8)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 72 (-4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,011 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 5,752 (+22)

Deaths: 107 (0)

Active cases: 152 (-16)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,391 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 2,307 (+9)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 45 (-6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,720 (+29)

Inactive/recovered: 15,871 (+25)

Deaths: 294 (+4)

Active cases: 555 (0)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,025 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 1,922 (+9)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 54 (-6)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,554 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 14,027 (+20)

Deaths: 245 (+1)

Active cases: 282 (-2)