71 new COVID cases, no new deaths reported in NETN Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 71 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 63 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +9, Hawkins +14, Johnson +2, Sullivan +31, Unicoi 0, and Washington +12.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 381 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 530 new cases.

There have been 57,144 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Thursday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported nine new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, five deaths were reported.

There have been 1,061 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -3, Greene +3, Hawkins -3, Johnson +1, Sullivan +15, Unicoi -2, and Washington -3.

Although some counties saw an increase in active cases today, all seven counties have still seen a drop in active cases over the past week.

There are currently 699 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up eight cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 649 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 859,701 cases.

The health department also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,364 deaths.

There are currently 6,744 active cases in Tennessee, down 173 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 840,593 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,144 (71)

Inactive/recovered: 55,384 (63)

Deaths: 1,061 (0)

Active cases: 699 (8)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,685 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,476 (+6)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 51 (-3)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,952 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 7,728 (+6)

Deaths: 157 (0)

Active cases: 67 (+3)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,223 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 5,979 (+17)

Deaths: 109 (0)

Active cases: 135 (-3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,427 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,372 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 16 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,066 (+31)

Inactive/recovered: 16,492 (+16)

Deaths: 302 (0)

Active cases: 272 (+15)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,047 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,983 (+2)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 15 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,744 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 14,354 (+15)

Deaths: 247 (0)

Active cases: 143 (-3)