TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Joy Global Underground Mining, an acquisition of Komatsu Mining, has laid off 71 employees.

According to a WARN Notice from the Virginia Employment Commission, Joy Global Underground Mining’s layoff took effect on Friday, June 5.

The company is located in Bluefield, Virginia.

