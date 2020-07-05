7 employees previously testing positive for COVID-19 have tested negative

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Holston Manor nursing home in Kingsport announced that the 7 of its employees that tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week have been retested, and tested negative.

The facility wrote on a Facebook post on Saturday that they expected a problem with the lab results and immediately had these 7 employees retested. Saturday morning, officials reported that the tests came back negative for the novel coronavirus.

Holston Manor said the affected employees will be tested again before returning to work.

No residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the facility.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.