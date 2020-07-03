7 employees at Holston Manor in Kingsport test positive for COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Holston Manor nursing home in Kingsport has announced that seven of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility said Thursday that none of those who tested positive are among the nursing direct care staff and that all seven were asymptomatic.

Holston Manor said the affected employees are quarantining at home for two weeks and must test negative for the virus before being allowed to return to work.

No residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the facility.

