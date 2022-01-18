7 children hospitalized in Niswonger due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported an uptick in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, revealing that seven children are in Niswonger battling the novel coronavirus.

This is an increase of three pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday.

The health system, which spans across a 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, also saw another spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

There are 353 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad facilities, according to Tuesday’s data.

Decreases were seen in suspected COVID-19 cases, admissions, discharges and those depending on ventilators.

Intensive care unit numbers remained the same, with 75 people battling critical COVID-19 cases.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 18: