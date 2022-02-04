69 Ballad COVID patients on ventilators highest mark since Sept. 30

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The numbers of COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health hospitals needing ICU care or ventilators remained at elevated levels Friday, with 94 patients in intensive care and 69 on ventilators.

Ballad Health hospitals are treating the highest number of COVID patients needing ventilators since late September.

Both totals are the highest yet during the Omicron surge as a quick rise in COVID inpatients that started several weeks ago but has flattened continues to impact the numbers in the gravest condition.

The number on ventilators is at its highest point since Sept. 30, when those numbers were declining after they had peaked at nearly 90 in mid-September during the height of the Delta surge.

The health system reported a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, revealing an increase of four patients since Thursday.

Pediatric COVID-19 patients remained the same, with seven children battling the virus at Niswonger, Ballad data showed.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 4:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 431 (+4)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5 (unchanged)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 54 (-1)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 50 (-19)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 94 (+5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 69 (+8)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 7 (unchanged)

The health system used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 68 deaths in the region within the past seven days.

Nearly half of all novel coronavirus tests return positive, with the region’s positivity rate standing at 44.7%.