629 Hooters employees laid off in Tennessee, including Washington County location

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This photo taken Thursday, July 27, 2017, shows a Hooters sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 629 Hooters employees have been laid off in nine counties across Tennessee.

According to a WARN Notice from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the layoff took effect on March 16.

The 13 locations across the state were in the following counties:

  • Davidson
  • Montgomery
  • Rutherford
  • Washington
  • Sumner
  • Blount
  • Hamilton
  • Knox
  • Shelby

The WARN Notice says Hooters notified TDLWD on March 23.

Anyone affected by the layoff should call the Dislocated Worker Unit at (615) 253-6355.

You can read the complete WARN Notice by clicking here.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss