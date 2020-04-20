629 Hooters employees laid off in Tennessee, including Washington County location

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 629 Hooters employees have been laid off in nine counties across Tennessee.
According to a WARN Notice from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the layoff took effect on March 16.
The 13 locations across the state were in the following counties:
- Davidson
- Montgomery
- Rutherford
- Washington
- Sumner
- Blount
- Hamilton
- Knox
- Shelby
The WARN Notice says Hooters notified TDLWD on March 23.
Anyone affected by the layoff should call the Dislocated Worker Unit at (615) 253-6355.
You can read the complete WARN Notice by clicking here.
