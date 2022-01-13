603 new Southwest Virginia COVID cases a new high — 7-day rate again hits record

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate has increased by 59% the past week and set new records every day this week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia continued to reach record COVID-19 case rates Thursday as the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a single-day record of 603 new cases in the region.

The rolling seven-day average climbed to 960 new cases per 100,000 from 899 Wednesday. It has increased 59% in the past week, up from 603 Jan. 6.

Virginia’s statewide rate has continued to reach new records as well. It climbed to 1,540 but has risen less rapidly the past week — up 29%, about half the rate of increase in Southwest Virginia, where the Omicron variant arrived later than large urban areas of Virginia.

Hospitalizations and deaths

Southwest Virginia reported two new deaths Thursday, one in Lee County and one in Washington County. Statewide, the total was 35. The seven-day rate of deaths per 100,000 is 5.2 in Southwest Virginia and 1.7 statewide.

Hospitalizations have risen rapidly in Virginia, but Southwest Virginia’s COVID hospitalization rate since the early stages of the Delta variant surge remains about double that of the state as a whole.

That gap is similar to the rate since Sept. 1, with 46 new COVID deaths per 100,000 reported statewide and 135 reported in Southwest Virginia.

New hospitalizations totaled 223 statewide and have tapered off slightly since a surge that began in late December and pushed the seven-day rate to a high of 25.7 new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 on Jan. 4. Thursday’s report brought that down to 21.6.

Southwest Virginia reported a new hospitalization in Lee County but continued to have a lower rate than the state, something that has persisted during the early parts of the Omicron surge. The region’s rate is 6.6 — just a third of the state’s.

During the Delta wave it was much higher, and the overall rates since Sept. 1 are 268 new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 for Southwest Virginia and 140 statewide.

Statewide, VDH reported 954,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Jan. 13.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,334,198.

VDH reports there have been 13,181 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 3,036 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (53 new cases)

Buchanan County – 3,433 cases / 178 hospitalizations / 89 deaths (48 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,437 cases / 68 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (39 new cases)

Lee County – 4,370 cases / 149 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Norton – 873 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (18 new cases)

Russell County – 4,973 cases / 180 hospitalizations / 80 deaths (67 new cases)

Scott County – 4,106 cases / 192 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (46 new cases)

Smyth County – 6,082 cases / 360 hospitalizations / 140 deaths (70 new cases)

Tazewell County – 7,354 cases / 239 hospitalizations / 123 deaths (34 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 10,049 cases / 714 hospitalizations / 186 deaths (127 new cases, 1 new death)

Wise County – 7,169 cases / 271 hospitalizations / 152 deaths (76 new cases)

