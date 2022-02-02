6 new COVID deaths in SW Virginia as case rate remains far above state’s

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID case rate (in yellow) is declining much more slowly than the state’s did overall as the Omicron variant subsides. (WJHL Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia is logging about 10% of all new statewide COVID-19 cases the last few days despite having just 3.4% of the population as the omicron variant continues its hold on the rural region.

The nine-county region also reported six new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with five new hospitalizations. The new deaths included two in Scott County and one each in Lee, Smyth, Tazewell and Wise counties.

The nine-county area reported 693 new cases Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). Its seven-day population-adjusted new case rate is 1,430 per 100,000 population, which is well over double Virginia’s overall rate of 647.

While still high compared to previous variant surges, the statewide case rate is 647, down by nearly 50% from two weeks ago — the last time it was higher than Southwest Virginia’s. Southwest Virginia’s rate is down somewhat from its peak of 1,698 set a week ago but has not declined nearly as fast as Virginia’s did from its peak.

Five new COVID hospitalizations were reported regionally, with three in Scott County and one each in Smyth and Washington counties.

The highest case rates in the region are in Lee, Wise and Smyth counties with all above 1,600. Only Buchanan has a rate below 1,000, at 919.

Statewide, Virginia reported 160 new COVID deaths Wednesday. VDH noted in January it was changing its death reporting to better match federal practices and that some death reports would be delayed. The state has reported a significantly higher number of COVID deaths the past 12 days than it did for most of November, December and early January.

The omicron variant’s later arrival in Southwest Virginia and the typical delay in death reporting could signal a wave of new reported deaths in coming days in the region. Far less vaccinated than the state as a whole, Southwest Virginia has recorded nearly triple the rate of deaths per 100,000 than the state since Sept. 1: 150 regionally to 53 statewide.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,111,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 2.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,558,383.

VDH reports there have been 13,618 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 2.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 3,919 cases / 209 hospitalizations / 63 deaths (35 new cases)

Buchanan County – 4,164 cases / 184 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (51 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,931 cases / 70 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (30 new cases)

Lee County – 5,434 cases / 152 hospitalizations / 75 deaths (89 new cases, 1 death)

Norton – 1,095 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (13 new cases)

Russell County – 6,017 cases / 182 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (69 new cases)

Scott County – 5,030 cases / 197 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (40 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Smyth County – 7,455 cases / 370 hospitalizations / 144 deaths (91 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 8,807 cases / 250 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (89 new cases, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 12,259 cases / 723 hospitalizations / 191 deaths (92 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 8,721 cases / 282 hospitalizations / 161 deaths (94 new cases, 1 new death)

