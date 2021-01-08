555 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths reported in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 555 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths, and 186 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Three new deaths were reported in Washington County, two in Sullivan County, and one each in Carter, Hawkins, and Unicoi counties.

The seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area have recorded a combined 64 new deaths over the past seven days, tieing the seven-day period ending on Dec. 18 for the highest number of new fatalities since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: Washington 184, Sullivan 139, Hawkins 76, Greene 75, Carter 40, Johnson 28, and Unicoi 13.

There are currently 4,805 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 4,444 yesterday.

To date, there have been 41,624 cases and 714 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 6,369 new coronavirus cases and 126 new deaths.

There are currently 73,363 active cases in Tennessee, up from 71,111 yesterday.

The health department reported 3,249 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. While that’s down from yesterday’s record-high of 3,351, it is the third-highest number of current hospitalizations reported so far. The second-highest was reported Wednesday.

To date, there have been 640,606 cases, 7,618 deaths, 15,178 hospitalizations, and 559,625 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,857 (+40)

Inactive/recovered: 4,225 (+24)

Deaths: 100 (+1)

Active cases: 532 (+15)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,161 (+75)

Inactive/recovered: 5,244 (+29)

Deaths: 102 (0)

Active cases: 815 (+46)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,101 (+76)

Inactive/recovered: 3,438 (+24)

Deaths: 62 (+1)

Active cases: 601 (+51)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,899 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 1,729 (+1)

Deaths: 29 (0)

Active cases: 141 (+27)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 11,801 (+139)

Inactive/recovered: 10,366 (+52)

Deaths: 198 (+2)

Active cases: 1,237 (+85)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,565 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 1,356 (+5)

Deaths: 41 (+1)

Active cases: 168 (+7)

Washington County

Total cases: 11,240 (+184)

Inactive/recovered: 9,747 (+51)

Deaths: 182 (+3)

Active cases: 1,311 (+130)