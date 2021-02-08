52 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in NE Tennessee on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 86 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

New Cases

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 854 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 997 new cases.

There have been 47,421 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 41 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 68 deaths were reported.

There have been 929 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 1,416 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 41 cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,226 new cases statewide, bringing the state’s total to 745,826 cases.

The health department also reported 97 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,566 deaths.

There are currently 28,162 active cases in Tennessee, down 477 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 707,098 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 745,826 as of February 8, 2021 including 10,566 deaths, 1,294 current hospitalizations and 707,098 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 8.60%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/DYGmukSPKo — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 8, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,429 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 5,133 (+12)

Deaths: 139 (0)

Active cases: 157 (-7)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,024 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 6,691 (+9)

Deaths: 136 (+2)

Active cases: 197 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,943 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 4,610 (+19)

Deaths: 88 (0)

Active cases: 245 (-12)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,130 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,037 (+3)

Deaths: 37 (0)

Active cases: 56 (-3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,562 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 12,853 (+18)

Deaths: 256 (+2)

Active cases: 453 (-8)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,736 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 1,663 (+1)

Deaths: 48 (0)

Active cases: 25 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,597 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 12,089 (+24)

Deaths: 225 (+3)

Active cases: 283 (-13)