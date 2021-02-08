52 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in NE Tennessee on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 86 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.
New Cases
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 854 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 997 new cases.
There have been 47,421 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
New Deaths
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 41 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 68 deaths were reported.
There have been 929 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
There are currently 1,416 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 41 cases from yesterday.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,226 new cases statewide, bringing the state’s total to 745,826 cases.
The health department also reported 97 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,566 deaths.
There are currently 28,162 active cases in Tennessee, down 477 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 707,098 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total cases: 5,429 (+5)
Inactive/recovered: 5,133 (+12)
Deaths: 139 (0)
Active cases: 157 (-7)
Greene County
Total cases: 7,024 (+11)
Inactive/recovered: 6,691 (+9)
Deaths: 136 (+2)
Active cases: 197 (0)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 4,943 (+7)
Inactive/recovered: 4,610 (+19)
Deaths: 88 (0)
Active cases: 245 (-12)
Johnson County
Total cases: 2,130 (0)
Inactive/recovered: 2,037 (+3)
Deaths: 37 (0)
Active cases: 56 (-3)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 13,562 (+12)
Inactive/recovered: 12,853 (+18)
Deaths: 256 (+2)
Active cases: 453 (-8)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 1,736 (+3)
Inactive/recovered: 1,663 (+1)
Deaths: 48 (0)
Active cases: 25 (+2)
Washington County
Total cases: 12,597 (+14)
Inactive/recovered: 12,089 (+24)
Deaths: 225 (+3)
Active cases: 283 (-13)