502 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 502 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 647 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

With today’s update, the seven-county region surpassed 80,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Vaccinations

As of today, 218,903 people, or about 43.3% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There have been 8,078 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are up 5% from a week ago and down 4% from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +48, Greene +86, Hawkins +66, Johnson +37, Sullivan +155, Unicoi +23, and Washington +87.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 4,290 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 4,004 new cases.

There have been 80,477 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Northeast Tennessee and Tennessee continue to have much higher new case rates per population than the national average. Greene County’s rate is around 3.5 times the national rate.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 908 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 21% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 9% from a week ago but up 9% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +2, Greene +1, and Sullivan +3.

Greene County, which also leads the seven-county region in new cases per population, has continued to have the highest number of deaths per population compared to the other six counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 56 new deaths, the most in a seven-day stretch since early February. During the previous seven-day period, 30 deaths were reported.

The region’s 7-day death rate per population is nearly double the state’s, which is more than double the national rate.

There have been 1,298 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 5,707 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 151 cases from yesterday.

The region’s active case count climbed to a record 6,851 cases last weekend but has declined ever since then.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -61, Greene -76, Hawkins +55, Johnson +4, Sullivan +85, Unicoi -6, and Washington -94.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 6,474 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,178,168 cases.

The health department also reported 52 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 14,341 deaths.

There are currently 71,331 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,842 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,092,496 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 80,477 (502)

Inactive/recovered: 73,472 (647)

Deaths: 1,298 (6)

Active cases: 5,707 (-151)

Carter County

Total cases: 9,513 (+48)

Inactive/recovered: 8,675 (+82)

Deaths: 194 (+2)

Active cases: 644 (-36)

Greene County

Total cases: 11,859 (+86)

Inactive/recovered: 10,686 (+113)

Deaths: 199 (+1)

Active cases: 974 (-28)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,132 (+66)

Inactive/recovered: 8,192 (+87)

Deaths: 139 (0)

Active cases: 801 (-21)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,159 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 2,908 (+18)

Deaths: 43 (0)

Active cases: 208 (+19)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 24,081 (+155)

Inactive/recovered: 22,010 (+174)

Deaths: 376 (+3)

Active cases: 1,695 (-22)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,871 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 2,602 (+28)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 213 (-5)

Washington County

Total cases: 19,862 (+87)

Inactive/recovered: 18,399 (+145)

Deaths: 291 (0)

Active cases: 1,172 (-58)