50% of NE Tennesseans have had at least one COVID-19 shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 165 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 223 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

According to TDH data, 50% of the region’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of today.

Vaccinations

As of today, 232,568 people, or about 46% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,214 new vaccinations over the past week, down 12% from the previous seven-day period and down 56% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +15, Greene +45, Hawkins +22, Johnson +5, Sullivan +50, Unicoi +4, and Washington +24.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 987 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,393 new cases.

There have been 88,792 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1 and Greene +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 19 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 41 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,469 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 1,751 active cases in Northeast Tennessee. The last time active cases were this low: Aug. 5.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,668 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,270,876 cases.

The health department also reported 52 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,104 deaths.

There are currently 18,589 active cases in Tennessee, down 540 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,236,183 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 88,792 (165)

Inactive/recovered: 85,572 (223)

Deaths: 1,469 (3)

Active cases: 1,751 (-61)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,469 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 10,059 (+15)

Deaths: 213 (+1)

Active cases: 197 (-1)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,531 (+45)

Inactive/recovered: 12,911 (+48)

Deaths: 240 (+2)

Active cases: 380 (-5)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,136 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 9,791 (+20)

Deaths: 167 (0)

Active cases: 178 (+2)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,515 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 3,403 (+8)

Deaths: 48 (0)

Active cases: 64 (-3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,515 (+50)

Inactive/recovered: 25,539 (+76)

Deaths: 414 (0)

Active cases: 562 (-26)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,125 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 3,010 (+6)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 50 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,501 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 20,859 (+50)

Deaths: 322 (0)

Active cases: 320 (-26)