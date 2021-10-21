50% of NE Tennesseans have had at least one COVID-19 shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 165 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 223 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.
According to TDH data, 50% of the region’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of today.
Vaccinations
As of today, 232,568 people, or about 46% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.
There were 1,214 new vaccinations over the past week, down 12% from the previous seven-day period and down 56% from about a month ago.
New Cases
New cases reported today by county: Carter +15, Greene +45, Hawkins +22, Johnson +5, Sullivan +50, Unicoi +4, and Washington +24.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 987 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,393 new cases.
There have been 88,792 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Community Spread Rate
All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.
New Deaths
New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1 and Greene +2.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 19 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 41 deaths were reported.
There have been 1,469 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
The TDH reported 1,751 active cases in Northeast Tennessee. The last time active cases were this low: Aug. 5.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,668 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,270,876 cases.
The health department also reported 52 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,104 deaths.
There are currently 18,589 active cases in Tennessee, down 540 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 1,236,183 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 88,792 (165)
Inactive/recovered: 85,572 (223)
Deaths: 1,469 (3)
Active cases: 1,751 (-61)
Carter County
Total cases: 10,469 (+15)
Inactive/recovered: 10,059 (+15)
Deaths: 213 (+1)
Active cases: 197 (-1)
Greene County
Total cases: 13,531 (+45)
Inactive/recovered: 12,911 (+48)
Deaths: 240 (+2)
Active cases: 380 (-5)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 10,136 (+22)
Inactive/recovered: 9,791 (+20)
Deaths: 167 (0)
Active cases: 178 (+2)
Johnson County
Total cases: 3,515 (+5)
Inactive/recovered: 3,403 (+8)
Deaths: 48 (0)
Active cases: 64 (-3)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 26,515 (+50)
Inactive/recovered: 25,539 (+76)
Deaths: 414 (0)
Active cases: 562 (-26)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,125 (+4)
Inactive/recovered: 3,010 (+6)
Deaths: 65 (0)
Active cases: 50 (-2)
Washington County
Total cases: 21,501 (+24)
Inactive/recovered: 20,859 (+50)
Deaths: 322 (0)
Active cases: 320 (-26)