50 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 112 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +4, Greene +2, Hawkins +5, Johnson +2, Sullivan 0, Unicoi +2, and Washington +35.

Today marks the fifth consecutive day in which fewer than 100 new cases were reported.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 598 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 804 new cases.

There have been 56,076 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Johnson County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported four new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, five deaths were reported.

There have been 1,040 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -7, Greene -9, Hawkins -10, Johnson -10, Sullivan -37, Unicoi -4, and Washington +14.

There are currently 1,316 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 63 cases from yesterday.

As of today, Hawkins is the only county that has seen an increase in active cases over the past seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 542 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 849,978 cases.

The health department also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,217 deaths.

There are currently 11,337 active cases in Tennessee, down 714 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 826,424 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 56,076 (+50)

Inactive/recovered: 53,720 (+112)

Deaths: 1,040 (+1)

Active cases: 1,316 (-63)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,595 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 6,317 (+11)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 122 (-7)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,840 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 7,609 (+11)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 76 (-9)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,005 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 5,730 (+15)

Deaths: 107 (0)

Active cases: 168 (-10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,388 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,298 (+11)

Deaths: 39 (+1)

Active cases: 51 (-10)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,691 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 15,846 (+37)

Deaths: 290 (0)

Active cases: 555 (-37)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,022 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,913 (+6)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 60 (-4)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,535 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 14,007 (+21)

Deaths: 244 (0)

Active cases: 284 (+14)