50 new cases, 4 deaths reported in NETN Wednesday as active cases drop further

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 90 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +8, Greene +4, Hawkins +11, Johnson +2, Sullivan +13, Unicoi 0, and Washington +12.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 405 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 629 new cases.

There have been 57,077 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Hawkins +1, Sullivan +1, and Washington +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 10 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, six deaths were reported.

There have been 1,061 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -1, Greene -7, Hawkins -7, Johnson -1, Sullivan -17, Unicoi -2, and Washington -9.

All seven counties have seen a decrease in active cases over the past week.

There are currently 691 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 44 cases from yesterday.

The region’s active case count is at its lowest level since early to mid-March.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 590 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 859,281 cases.

The health department also reported 14 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,353 deaths.

There are currently 6,987 active cases in Tennessee, down 253 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 839,941 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,077 (50)

Inactive/recovered: 55,325 (90)

Deaths: 1,061 (4)

Active cases: 691 (-44)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,682 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 6,471 (+9)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 53 (-1)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,944 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 7,721 (+11)

Deaths: 157 (0)

Active cases: 66 (-7)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,207 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 5,962 (+17)

Deaths: 109 (+1)

Active cases: 136 (-7)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,427 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,371 (+3)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 17 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,034 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 16,474 (+29)

Deaths: 302 (+1)

Active cases: 258 (-17)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,047 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,982 (+2)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 16 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,736 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 14,344 (+19)

Deaths: 247 (+2)

Active cases: 145 (-9)