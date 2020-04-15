5 Tusculum University nursing graduates travel to New York to join fight against virus

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WJHL) – Five nursing graduates of Tusculum University have answered the call to help battle the coronavirus at its core in the United States.

According to a release from Tusculum, the following nursing graduates flew to New York to aid in the battle against COVID-19:

Ansley Guerrero – Class of 2018

Lynsey Hughes – Class of 2016

Madi Wesley – Class of 2018

Calyn Kelly – Class of 2017

Brianna Stine – Class of 2017

All five of the nurses graduated from Tusculum with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

The nurses responded to a call for 400 nurses from Krucial Staffing, which is an organization specializing in clinical and nonclinical staffing in urgent locations across the country. The releases says 10,000 people applied to join the group.

The nurses will work for 21 days straight in New York before having the option to take a few days off then work another 21 days.

“We thank these nurses for demonstrating a strong commitment to the betterment of their fellow human beings,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “Using their skills to fight the coronavirus, these graduates are performing an admirable service. We are grateful for their selfless approach to their profession.”

