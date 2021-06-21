5 Northeast Tennessee counties are now 30% or more fully vaccinated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 10 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Vaccinations

Hawkins County is the latest county to reach 30% fully vaccinated.

As of today, 182,428 people, or about 36.08% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +1, Greene +4, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan 0, Unicoi +1, and Washington +5.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 98 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 115 new cases.

There have been 57,764 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Monday in Northeast Tennessee.

Only one death has been reported in the last week.

There have been 1,074 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +1, Greene +3, Hawkins 0, Johnson 0, Sullivan -4, Unicoi +1, and Washington +1.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -1, Greene +1, Hawkins -6, Johnson +5, Sullivan -14, Unicoi -1, and Washington -1.

There are currently 148 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up two cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 88 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 866,324 cases.

The health department also reported three new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,524 deaths.

There are currently 1,822 active cases in Tennessee, down 45 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 851,978 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,764 (12)

Inactive/recovered: 56,542 (10)

Deaths: 1,074 (0)

Active cases: 148 (2)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,747 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,575 (0)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 14 (+1)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,029 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 7,841 (+1)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 29 (+3)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,324 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,203 (+1)

Deaths: 112 (0)

Active cases: 9 (0)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,441 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,397 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 5 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,312 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 16,952 (+4)

Deaths: 304 (0)

Active cases: 56 (-4)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,067 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,011 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 6 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,844 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 14,563 (+4)

Deaths: 252 (0)

Active cases: 29 (+1)