454 Ballad COVID inpatients sets new high

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is treating 454 COVID-19 inpatients, which sets another record high for the system as the Omicron variant continues to send large numbers of people to area hospitals.

The number of critically ill COVID patients also remained near its highs for the Omicron variant wave. The system reported 90 people in intensive care units (ICU) and 67 on ventilators. Those totals were down slightly from Friday’s 94 ICU patients and 69 intubated patients. The number on ventilators Friday was the highest since late September.

The inpatient totals have been above 400 since Jan. 25, when they reached 406. The system had more than 400 people hospitalized for just three days at the height of the Delta variant surge in mid-September but has had a COVID census of over 400 for 13 straight days.

Monday’s inpatient total is four above the previous high of 450 set Feb. 1. Those inpatient totals have fluctuated between a low of 422 Jan. 28 and a Monday’s high of 454, and Ballad officials believe the Omicron surge has reached a plateau. Inpatient totals rose rapidly from late December into late January.

The current level of ICU and ventilated patients wasn’t reached until last week, though. Whether those numbers have stabilized in the low 90s for ICU and upper 60s for ventilator patients remains to be seen. Generally, the Omicron variant has caused severe illness at a lower rate than Delta did, but the sheer number of infections has resulted in a very high number of hospital admissions and ICU, ventilator and death numbers that close to those reached in September and into October from Delta.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital was treating one fewer patient than it had been Friday for a total of six.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 7: