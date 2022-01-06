426 new cases push Southwest Virginia COVID case rate to near record high

New COVID-19 case rates are up more than 50% the past week in Southwest Virginia and a public health official there says the Omicron variant is expected to become dominant in the region over the next two weeks.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — With COVID-19’s Omicron variant now firmly entrenched in Southwest Virginia, the rural nine-county region saw its COVID community spread rate shoot up to near record levels Thursday, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

The region also reported six new COVID deaths Thursday and has accounted for 21% of the Virginia’s 77 deaths reported in the past week, even though it contains only 3.4% of the state’s total population.

A total of 426 new cases were reported, which sent the region’s seven-day rolling average to 603 cases per 100,000 population. That “community spread rate” is nearly the highest ever for the region, with a week in mid-September during the height of the Delta variant surge the only time it’s been higher.

“The positivity rate for Mount Rogers is 22.9% and our cases are rapidly increasing,” Mount Rogers Health District Population Health Manager Breanne Forbes Hubbard said in a statement. Washington and Smyth counties are in that district.

The case rate is up 54% over the past week as the area follows in the footsteps of an Omicron case spike that began statewide a few days before Christmas.

Forbes Hubbard said Mount Rogers’s seven-day COVID test positivity rate is 22.9%, “and our current seven-day average is on a steep upward trajectory.

“Omicron is here, and we expect it to become the dominant variant in our region within the next two weeks,” she said.

Record case rates in urban areas sent the statewide rate far past Southwest Virginia’s, but the past four days have seen the state’s increase slow while the region’s has accelerated. Virginia’s rate remains far above Southwest Virginia’s at 1,193, which is a new high.

The six deaths reported in Southwest Virginia included three in Washington County and one each in Buchanan, Lee and Tazewell counties.

Southwest Virginia’s seven-day rate of deaths per 100,000 is more than five times that of the state as a whole. Roughly twice as many Southwest Virginians have died per capita from COVID than Virginians overall during the course of the pandemic.

Another 10 new hospitalizations were reported in the region — five in Washington County, two in Bristol and Tazewell County and one in Buchanan County.

The region’s new COVID hospitalization rate has risen by 67% the past eight days.

The highest seven-day case rates are in Scott County (774), Wise County (701) and Washington County (654). Buchanan County has the region’s lowest current rate at 443.

Statewide, VDH reported 863,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Jan. 6.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,202,727.

VDH reports there have been 13,062 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,810 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (33 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 3,183 cases / 176 hospitalizations / 89 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 2,276 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (22 new cases)

Lee County – 4,236 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (34 new cases, 1 new death)

Norton – 798 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (11 new cases)

Russell County – 4,764 cases / 178 hospitalizations / 79 deaths (29 new cases)

Scott County – 3,916 cases / 192 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (34 new cases)

Smyth County – 5,796 cases / 359 hospitalizations / 139 deaths (52 new cases)

Tazewell County – 7,091 cases / 239 hospitalizations / 123 deaths (54 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 9,432 cases / 710 hospitalizations / 182 deaths (89 new cases, 5 new hospitalizations, 3 new deaths)

Wise County – 6,800 cases / 266 hospitalizations / 147 deaths (53 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.