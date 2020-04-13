4 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Mount Rogers Health District, community transmission is ‘widespread’

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Mount Rogers Health District announced in a release Monday that there have been a total of four deaths related to COVID-19 in their district.

No further information about the deaths was released. Karen Shelton MD, director of the Mount Rogers Health District, said in part, “We are deeply saddened by these tragic losses and send our condolences to the families”

Mount Rogers Health District includes Washington County, City of Bristol, Smyth County, Bland County, Wythe County, Carroll County, Grayson County and city of Galax.

Health officials also said that there is widespread community transmission both in the state of Virginia and the Mount Rogers Health District. “Specifically, there is community transmission in Washington, Wythe, and Smyth counties. Residents should assume the risk of exposure is everywhere and behave accordingly, regardless of the details of specific numbers and locations of cases.”

