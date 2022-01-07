391 new COVID cases push Southwest Virginia closer to community spread record

Southwest Virginia’s COVID community spread rate is nearing record highs as the Omicron variant settles into the region. (WJHL Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The COVID-19 community spread rate continued climbing rapidly in Southwest Virginia Friday as the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 391 new cases.

The nine-county region is now at a seven-day rolling average of 635 new cases per 100,000 population. That is up 84% since Dec. 28, when it was 346.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID community spread rate is nearing record highs as the Omicron variant settles into the region. (WJHL Photo)

That was the day before the region began experiencing the rapid increase that Mount Rogers Health District’s Breanne Forbes Hubbard said is due to the arrival of the Omicron variant.

The highly-transmissible variant reached urban areas of the state about a week and a half before it hit Southwest Virginia, and the state’s overall rate reached record levels about a week ago.

The state rate reached a high of 1,200 on Friday, but its growth has slowed the past five days.

The highest spread rates regionally are in Scott County, at 793, and Wise and Washington, at 730 and 715 respectively. Only Lee and Buchanan counties have current rates below 500.

The state’s COVID hospitalization rate remained near its highest levels, where it has been for the past six days. There were 301 new hospitalizations reported statewide to put the seven-day rate at 25.7 per 100,000.

Southwest Virginia reported one new hospitalization each in Buchanan, Smyth and Washington counties. The rate regionally is 14.5.

The region’s rate is much higher for the entirety of the pandemic than the state’s, and also since September, but has been lower for the past week and a half as statewide hospitalizations have surged.

Despite its new COVID case rates finally being lower than the state’s, Southwest Virginia’s COVID death rate remains far higher.

So far, that hasn’t translated to rising death rates. In fact, the state’s seven-day rate of new deaths per 100,000 is just 0.7 after nine new deaths were reported Friday.

One of those nine reported deaths was in Smyth County, and Southwest Virginia continues to have a much higher death rate of COVID deaths than the state. The seven-day rate regionally is 4.5.

Over the course of the pandemic Smyth County has the third-highest death rate among Virginia’s 95 counties. Scott and Buchanan counties both are in the top eight.

Statewide, VDH reported 875,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Jan. 7.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,221,036.

VDH reports there have been 13,069 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,832 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (22 new cases)

Buchanan County – 3,208 cases / 177 hospitalizations / 89 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 2,296 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (20 new cases)

Lee County – 4,261 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (25 new cases)

Norton – 809 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (11 new cases)

Russell County – 4,794 cases / 178 hospitalizations / 79 deaths (30 new cases)

Scott County – 3,945 cases / 192 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (29 new cases)

Smyth County – 5,837 cases / 360 hospitalizations / 140 deaths (41 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 7,146 cases / 239 hospitalizations / 123 deaths (55 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 9,520 cases / 711 hospitalizations / 182 deaths (88 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 6,845 cases / 266 hospitalizations / 147 deaths (45 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.