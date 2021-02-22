37 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 59 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +6, Greene +5, Hawkins +3, Johnson +1, Sullivan +15, Unicoi +3, and Washington +4.

Today’s total of 37 new cases is well below the 14-day average of 113 new daily cases.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 649 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 928 new cases.

There have been 48,998 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +1, Greene 0, Hawkins 0, Johnson 0, Sullivan +1, Unicoi 0, and Washington 0.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 22 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 20 deaths were reported.

There have been 971 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 1,024 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 24 cases from yesterday.

Active cases have declined for two days straight after a small increase on Saturday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 952 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 766,089 cases.

The health department also reported 20 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,153 deaths.

There are currently 16,205 active cases in Tennessee, down 164 from yesterday. This marks the 15th consecutive day that active cases have declined.

Health officials have reported 738,731 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 766,089 as of February 22, 2021 including 11,153deaths, 1,008 current hospitalizations and 738,731 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 9.94%. Full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/H0Kx9jrwwk — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 22, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 48,998 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 47,003 (+59)

Deaths: 971 (+2)

Active cases: 1,024 (-24)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,910 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 5,653 (+7)

Deaths: 151 (+1)

Active cases: 106 (-2)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,249 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 6,993 (+7)

Deaths: 143 (0)

Active cases: 113 (-2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,150 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 4,881 (+7)

Deaths: 92 (0)

Active cases: 177 (-4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,139 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,089 (0)

Deaths: 37 (0)

Active cases: 13 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,122 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 13,498 (+19)

Deaths: 271 (+1)

Active cases: 353 (-5)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,787 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 1,692 (+2)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 48 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,641 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 12,197 (+17)

Deaths: 230 (0)

Active cases: 214 (-13)