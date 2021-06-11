35% fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 20 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Note: The Tennessee Department of Health’s Friday COVID-19 update was delayed.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +3, Hawkins 0, Johnson +1, Sullivan +5, Unicoi +1, and Washington +6.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 120 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 179 new cases.

There have been 57,662 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported one new death. During the previous seven-day period, seven deaths were reported.

There have been 1,074 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +3, Greene 0, Hawkins -2, Johnson +1, Sullivan -4, Unicoi 0, and Washington +1.

Two counties have seen a very slight increase in active cases over the past week: Carter and Unicoi counties. Carter currently has a total of 22 active cases while Unicoi has just six.

There are currently 188 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down one case from yesterday.

The region’s active case count is at its lowest since July 5 of last year.

Vaccinations

As of today, 177,158 people, or about 35.04% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 244 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 865,085 cases.

The health department also reported three new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,498 deaths.

There are currently 2,519 active cases in Tennessee, down 59 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 850,068 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,662 (19)

Inactive/recovered: 56,400 (20)

Deaths: 1,074 (0)

Active cases: 188 (-1)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,717 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,536 (0)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 22 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,002 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 7,815 (+3)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 28 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,325 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 6,194 (+2)

Deaths: 113 (0)

Active cases: 18 (-2)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,439 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,398 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 2 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,280 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 16,901 (+9)

Deaths: 304 (0)

Active cases: 75 (-4)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,057 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,002 (+1)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 6 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,842 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 14,554 (+5)

Deaths: 251 (0)

Active cases: 37 (+1)