343 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported in NETN on Friday

After four days of 100+ deaths, TN adds 44 more

NOTE: Due to technical difficulties, the Tennessee Department of Health did not release Friday’s COVID-19 numbers until late Friday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 343 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 270 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

The new deaths were reported in Hawkins and Sullivan counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 55 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 40 deaths were reported.

The 343 new cases is the highest number of daily cases in the past couple of weeks, during which we averaged 178 new cases per day.

Over the past seven days, the region has seen 1,066 new cases, compared to 1,426 new cases during the previous seven-day period.

Due to the relatively large number of new cases, Northeast Tennessee’s active case count increased for the first time in nearly two weeks with 1,839 active cases reported, up 71 from yesterday.

The 7-day positivity rate is currently 10.43%.

To date, there have been 46,244 cases, 857 deaths, and 43,548 recoveries reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 4,908 new cases and 44 new deaths, snapping a four-day streak of 100 or more deaths.

Over the past seven days, Tennessee has added 20,644 new cases. During the seven-day period prior, 25,808 new cases were reported.

The state has reported 684 deaths over the last seven days. During the previous seven-day period, 466 deaths were reported.

There are currently 35,894 active cases in Tennessee, down 162 from yesterday.

The health department reported 1,801 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down 56 from yesterday.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 10.91%.

To date, there have been 722,491 cases, 9,461 deaths, 17,050 hospitalizations, and 676,878 recoveries reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 722,491 as of January 29, 2021 including 9,461deaths, 1,801 current hospitalizations and 676,878 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 9.97%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/vKtIpfPtOn — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 30, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,293 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 4,983 (+24)

Deaths: 127 (0)

Active cases: 183 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,848 (+49)

Inactive/recovered: 6,453 (+50)

Deaths: 121 (0)

Active cases: 274 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,731 (+78)

Inactive/recovered: 4,372 (+33)

Deaths: 82 (+1)

Active cases: 277 (+44)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,087 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 1,991 (+10)

Deaths: 36 (0)

Active cases: 60 (+12)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,203 (+94)

Inactive/recovered: 12,423 (+76)

Deaths: 231 (+1)

Active cases: 549 (+17)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,716 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 1,618 (+13)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 51 (-6)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,366 (+67)

Inactive/recovered: 11,708 (+64)

Deaths: 213 (0)

Active cases: 445 (+3)