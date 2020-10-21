32nd known COVID-19 death reported at Mountain Home VA

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has reported 32 known COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday’s latest report from Mountain Home showed one new known death.

Mountain Home did not specify if the latest reported death was attributed to a veteran or employee.

On Wednesday, Mountain Home reported 91 active COVID-19 cases, 68 of whom are veterans. 21 are employees, and two are veteran-employees.

Mountain Home reports 496 convalescent cases, 427 of whom are veterans. 60 of those cases are employees. Eight of those are veteran-employees and one was listed as “all other.”

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

