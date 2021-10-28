30 new COVID hospitalizations reported Thursday in Southwest Virginia

A spate of newly reported COVID hospitalizations has pushed Southwest Virginia’s 7-day rate to nearly quadruple the state average.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID hospitalization rate is nearly four times the state’s average after the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 30 new hospitalizations Thursday.

The nine-county region’s seven-day new COVID case rate also rose slightly for the second straight day as 117 new cases were reported. That brought the “community spread” rate to 284 per 100,000 population, which is 2.4 times higher than Virginia’s rate of 117.

The new hospitalizations included 12 in Washington County and 11 in Smyth County, with four in Bristol and one each in Buchanan, Lee and Russell counties. Hospitalizations are attributed to the person’s county of residence regardless of where the hospital is.

Two new deaths were reported in Lee and Russell counties.

Washington County and Smyth County now have the state’s highest and second-highest per 100,000 hospitalization rate over the course of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the region’s seven-day new hospitalization rate of 19.3 per 100,000 is close to quadruple the state’s rate of 5.3.

And since deaths from the delta variant surge hit their peaks, Southwest Virginia has recorded almost triple the population-adjusted number of COVID deaths that the state has. Those figures are 62.9 deaths per 100,000 population in the nine-county region and 23.3 statewide. The U.S. rate is 27.2.

Statewide, VDH reported 686,149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Oct. 28.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 923,125.

VDH reports there have been 11,656 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,266 cases / 166 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (3 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 2,419 cases / 142 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 1,652 cases / 58 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (10 new cases)

Lee County – 3,714 cases / 139 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Norton – 571 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 13 deaths (3 new cases)

Russell County – 3,787 cases / 157 hospitalizations / 63 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Scott County – 3,145 cases / 163 hospitalizations / 76 deaths (6 new cases)

Smyth County – 4,880 cases / 306 hospitalizations / 118 deaths (11 new cases, 11 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 5,695 cases / 220 hospitalizations / 105 deaths (12 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 7,572 cases / 597 hospitalizations / 146 deaths (16 new cases, 12 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 5,321 cases / 228 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (17 new cases)

