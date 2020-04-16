3 SNL comedians to perform virtual Q&A comedy shows for ETSU students, staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three Saturday Night Live comedians will be doing their part to help spread some much-needed laughs in the region, starting later in April.

According to ETSU’s website, comedians Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman and Kenan Thompson of SNL will each host a separate virtual show for ETSU students and staff.

Mikey Day will perform first on April 30, then Chloe Fineman on May 3. Kenan Thompson will be the last SNL comedian to perform the Q&A show on May 7.

Photo: ETSU

All shows start at 8 p.m.

The performances are part of the university’s “Laughing Alone Together” series during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for the event begins April 20 and is restricted to ETSU students and staff only. To register, you must have an ETSU email.

You can find videos on each comedian, registration info, forms to submit questions for the Q&A and more by clicking here.