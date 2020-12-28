3 Northeast Tennessee counties’ mask mandates set to expire

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The week ahead will mark a new year, and some surrounding Northeast Tennessee counties might leave the mask mandates in 2020.

As of Dec. 27, Carter and Washington counties have extended mask mandates until Feb. 27, 2021.

Greene and Unicoi counties’ mask mandates are set to expire on Dec. 29, and Sullivan County’s is set until Dec. 31.

Two Northeast Tennessee counties have already eliminated mask mandates; this includes both Hawkins and Johnson counties.

