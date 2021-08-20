3 more halls at Johnson City’s Indian Trail school shut down for 2 weeks due to COVID

Three halls at Indian Trail Intermediate School in Johnson City, Tenn. will be closed for the next two weeks due to rising COVID cases. The school now has six complete hall closed out of 17.

Closure of Deer 1 and 2, Coyote 2 brings total closures to six – one-third of school

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Indian Trail Intermediate School (ITIS) parents received their third “team closure update” of the past week Friday afternoon.

Starting Monday, “Coyote 2” and “Deer 1 and 2” will be closed for two weeks, and set to return Sept. 7.

Coyote 1 has been closed since Monday and is set to return Aug. 30, while Red Fox 1 and 2 were closed Wednesday and return Sept. 1. Red Fox halls are fifth-grade halls with the other four housing sixth-graders.

“Currently, COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in the community, which we are seeing here at ITIS,” Principal James Jacobs wrote in Friday’s message. “Because of this fact, we are monitoring our students and halls daily.”

Unlike previous messages, this one provides specific detail about remote learning, using the plan for Coyote 1 as an example.

It references “constant contact with individual students to address problem areas for redo opportunities” in the case of English/Language Arts. That section adds that “contact for students can be email, phone calls, Zoom, Canvas.”

Details are also provided for math and science/social studies.

Jacobs’s email says the school system’s coordinated health team continues to partner with the Northeast Regional Health Office (NEHRO).

It says the goal is safely keeping the school open “while addressing the areas with increasing positive cases in our building.

“Each team is like its own community,” Jacobs wrote. “If the team is experiencing an increasing number of cases, we close the team for a short time. Last year we used this process successfully to help curb transmission in our community.”