29 inmates, 10 employees at Sullivan County Jail test positive for COVID-19

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says 29 inmates and 10 corrections employees at the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the sheriff’s office, a total of 40 inmates were tested on Monday. Nineteen corrections employees have tested negative.

“All inmates that tested positive are either asymptomatic or are exhibiting mild cold-like symptoms,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “The inmates are being monitored and treated by the jail medical staff.”

The sheriff’s office says it has taken steps to limit exposure to inmates and screening protocols remain in place for employees and new inmates.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.