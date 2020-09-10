26 downtown Bristol businesses to donate portion of profits to BCM, Believe in Bristol during weekend of canceled Rhythm & Roots

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Several businesses in Historic Downtown Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia are working together to help ease the financial strain of canceling the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

According to a release, participating businesses are offering 10% of theirs sales profits from September 11 and 12 to the Birthplace of Country Music and the Believe in Bristol program.

The release says the fundraiser is being held to ease the burden of canceling the Rhyth & Roots Reunion.

The following businesses are participating:

The Angry Italian

AR Workshop

Benjamin Walls Gallery

Blackbird Bakery

Bristol Bagel & Bakery

The Bristol Hotel (Vivian’s Table/Lumac Rooftop Bar)

Bristol Station Brews & Taproom

The Bristol Tattoo Co.

Cascade Draft House

Cranberry Lane

Delta Blues BBQ

Fabric, ETC

Goodman Jewelers of Bristol

Lost State Distilling

Mini Corner Mart

Misty Mountain Designs

Salon Bristol

Serendipity Boutique

Southern Churn

State Street Brewing

Stateline Bar & Grille

Studio 6

Team Shear Obsession

Tri-Cities Escape Game

W.M. King Clothiers

Willow Creek Antiques

Patrons can help the cause by shopping and dining at the above establishments on September 11 and 12.

The festival typically draws around 40,000 people to downtown Bristol and generates $16 million in stimulus for the area.

“Twenty six businesses in all have come together to give back, on a weekend that typically sees some of their highest sales of the year,” said Maggie Elliott, Executive Director of Believe in Bristol. “They want to see Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and Believe in Bristol get through the financial hardship that comes with cancelling events throughout the year. It means so much to our organization for them to come together like this, when we know they are struggling to keep their businesses alive. It’s just one more example of how our community comes together to support each other during difficult times.”

“This is very humbling, and we are so grateful,” said Leah Ross, Executive Director of the Birthplace of Country Music (BCM), parent nonprofit Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and WBCM Radio Bristol. “Our downtown businesses are hurting, too, so for them to come together to do this for us is such an incredible gift. They provide a warm and loving atmosphere for our festival goers and make them feel like they are coming home. We hope our community will continue to support them through this difficult time as well.”