25th annual Fiddlers and Fiddleheads Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — What would’ve been the 25th annual Fiddlers and Fiddleheads Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to an announcement from the Town of Unicoi.

“We were hoping it wouldn’t come to this since it was going to be a special year for the festival as it celebrated 25 amazing years, but our main concern is the safety and well-being of our residents and any potential visitors to the community. Given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and the recent spread into our region, I feel this cancellation is what’s truly best for our citizens.” Unicoi Mayor Johnny Lynch

The cancellation comes a day after Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 17, which prohibits social gatherings of more than 10 people and caused restaurants across the state to close doors and provide carry-out, drive-through, and delivery services only.

