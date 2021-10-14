229 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia

Since Sept. 1, far Southwest Virginia’s nine counties have a population-adjusted COVID death rate nearly triple the state average.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 new case rate increased slightly Thursday and remains more than double the state average, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Thursday.

The nine-county region’s COVID death rate over the past four weeks is almost three times as high as Virginia’s as a whole.

Since Sept. 16, Southwest Virginia’s 105 COVID deaths equals 36.3 per 100,000 population. Virginia’s overall rate is 13.3 per 100,000 over that same period. Source: virginia department of health

The region reported 229 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with three new deaths and nine new hospitalizations.

Its case rate — new weekly cases per 100,000 population — has been more than double Virginia’s statewide rate for four weeks now and higher than Northeast Tennessee’s for nearly that long.

The deaths reported include two in Scott County and one in Smyth County.

Since Sept. 16, Southwest Virginia’s 105 COVID deaths equals 36.3 per 100,000 population. Virginia’s overall rate is 13.3 per 100,000 over that same period.

Washington County, which has the state’s highest hospitalization rate per 100,000 over the duration of the pandemic, also reported three new hospitalizations as did Scott County.

Smyth County, with the state’s fourth-highest hospitalization rate, reported one. Wise County reported two.

The region’s rolling seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 population now stands at 386, which is down from 460 a week ago. Virginia’s rate is 179, down from 217 a week ago. The rate in Northeast Tennessee Tuesday was 288, and in Tennessee, it was 216.

For more than a week, Smyth County has been listed among the top 100 counties nationwide for seven-day case rate. It was tied for 72nd Wednesday. Thursday’s 35 reported cases increased its rate from 628 to 641.

The region’s death and hospitalization rates per 100,000 remain far above Virginia’s averages, both for the past week and since Sept. 1.

Hospitalization rates for the past seven days are 11.1 in the region and 6.2 in the state. Death rates are 7.9 new deaths per 100,000 population in Southwest Virginia and 3.7 statewide.

Statewide, VDH reported 671,370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Oct. 14.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 900,581.

VDH reports there have been 11,234 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,218 cases / 158 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (6 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,293 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 57 deaths (20 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,563 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (7 new cases)

Lee County – 3,597 cases / 136 hospitalizations / 57 deaths (19 new cases)

Norton – 541 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 13 deaths (3 new cases)

Russell County – 3,635 cases / 152 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (22 new cases)

Scott County – 2,974 cases / 162 hospitalizations / 74 deaths (25 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Smyth County – 4,659 cases / 270 hospitalizations / 109 deaths (35 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 5,540 cases / 217 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (24 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 7,333 cases / 553 hospitalizations / 139 deaths (36 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 5,028 cases / 222 hospitalizations / 122 deaths (32 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.