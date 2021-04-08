221 new COVID-19 cases reported in NE Tennessee on Thursday

Largest increase in new cases since late January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 221 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 137 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

New Cases

With 221 new cases, today marks the largest single-day case increase since 343 new cases were reported on Jan. 29.

New cases by county: Carter +28, Greene +11, Hawkins +32, Johnson +19, Sullivan +54, Unicoi +7, and Washington +70.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 878 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 793 new cases.

There have been 53,327 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported four new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, nine deaths were reported.

There have been 1,022 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +18, Greene -2, Hawkins +17, Johnson +18, Sullivan -3, Unicoi +4, and Washington +32.

There are currently 1,398 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 84 cases from yesterday.

Sullivan County is the only county that hasn’t experienced an increase in active cases over the past seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,460 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 820,965 cases.

The health department also reported 21 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,997 deaths.

There are currently 13,083 active cases in Tennessee, up 270 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 795,885 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 53,327 (+221)

Inactive/recovered: 50,907 (+137)

Deaths: 1,022 (0)

Active cases: 1,398 (84)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,320 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 6,019 (+10)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 145 (+18)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,632 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 7,341 (+13)

Deaths: 151 (0)

Active cases: 140 (-2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,669 (+32)

Inactive/recovered: 5,437 (+15)

Deaths: 105 (0)

Active cases: 127 (+17)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,265 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 2,180 (+1)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 47 (+18)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 15,730 (+54)

Inactive/recovered: 14,977 (+57)

Deaths: 283 (0)

Active cases: 470 (-3)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,906 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 1,820 (+3)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 37 (+4)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,805 (+70)

Inactive/recovered: 13,133 (+38)

Deaths: 240 (0)

Active cases: 432 (+32)