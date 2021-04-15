214 new COVID-19 cases reported in NETN on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 214 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 107 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +12, Greene +9, Hawkins +16, Johnson +19, Sullivan +91, Unicoi +8, and Washington +59.

Today marks the fifth day of triple-digit new cases.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 955 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 878 new cases. The 14-day new case average has risen to 130.9, the highest since Feb. 11.

There have been 54,282 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported eight new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, four deaths were reported.

There have been 1,030 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +4, Greene -8, Hawkins +8, Johnson +17, Sullivan +64, Unicoi +4, and Washington +18.

There are currently 1,647 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 107 cases from yesterday. Active cases have increased every day for the past five days.

Today’s 1,647 active case count is the highest since Feb. 2.

All counties except for Greene have experienced an increase in active cases over the past seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,535 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 829,114 cases.

The health department also reported nine new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,041 deaths.

There are currently 13,753 active cases in Tennessee, up 340 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 803,320 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 829,114 as of April 15, 2021 including 12,041 deaths, 792 current hospitalizations and 803,320 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.35%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/ZZzmShmEjf — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 15, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 54,282 (+214)

Inactive/recovered: 51,605 (+107)

Deaths: 1,030 (0)

Active cases: 1,647 (107)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,431 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 6,094 (+8)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 181 (+4)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,703 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 7,417 (+17)

Deaths: 152 (0)

Active cases: 134 (-8)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,757 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 5,499 (+8)

Deaths: 106 (0)

Active cases: 152 (+8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,301 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 2,194 (+2)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 69 (+17)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,062 (+91)

Inactive/recovered: 15,185 (+27)

Deaths: 287 (0)

Active cases: 590 (+64)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,940 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 1,835 (+4)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 56 (+4)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,088 (+59)

Inactive/recovered: 13,381 (+41)

Deaths: 242 (0)

Active cases: 465 (+18)