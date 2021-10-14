208 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 208 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 252 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 230,731 people, or about 45.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,386 new vaccinations over the past week, down 30% from the previous seven-day period and down 53% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +24, Greene +36, Hawkins +21, Johnson +11, Sullivan +63, Unicoi +7, and Washington +46.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,385 new cases. That is the lowest 7-day case total since Aug. 7.

During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,617 new cases.

There have been 87,800 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Johnson +1, Sullivan +1, and Unicoi +1.

Greene County continues to lead the region in new deaths per 100,000 people.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 41 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 33 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,450 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Northeast Tennessee’s active case count is down to 2,408 active cases, the lowest since Aug. 10

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,150 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,260,980 cases.

The health department also reported 35 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,769 deaths.

There are currently 25,574 active cases in Tennessee, down 974 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,219,637 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 87,800 (208)

Inactive/recovered: 83,942 (252)

Deaths: 1,450 (4)

Active cases: 2,408 (-48)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,355 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 9,918 (+30)

Deaths: 208 (+1)

Active cases: 229 (-7)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,304 (+36)

Inactive/recovered: 12,498 (+49)

Deaths: 234 (0)

Active cases: 572 (-13)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,026 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 9,612 (+31)

Deaths: 163 (0)

Active cases: 251 (-10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,484 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 3,341 (+14)

Deaths: 47 (+1)

Active cases: 96 (-4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,226 (+63)

Inactive/recovered: 25,080 (+75)

Deaths: 413 (+1)

Active cases: 733 (-13)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,096 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 2,980 (+5)

Deaths: 64 (+1)

Active cases: 52 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,309 (+46)

Inactive/recovered: 20,513 (+48)

Deaths: 321 (0)

Active cases: 475 (-2)