208 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 208 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 252 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.
Vaccinations
As of today, 230,731 people, or about 45.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.
There were 1,386 new vaccinations over the past week, down 30% from the previous seven-day period and down 53% from about a month ago.
New Cases
New cases reported today by county: Carter +24, Greene +36, Hawkins +21, Johnson +11, Sullivan +63, Unicoi +7, and Washington +46.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,385 new cases. That is the lowest 7-day case total since Aug. 7.
During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,617 new cases.
There have been 87,800 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Community Spread Rate
All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.
New Deaths
New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Johnson +1, Sullivan +1, and Unicoi +1.
Greene County continues to lead the region in new deaths per 100,000 people.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 41 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 33 deaths were reported.
There have been 1,450 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
Northeast Tennessee’s active case count is down to 2,408 active cases, the lowest since Aug. 10
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,150 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,260,980 cases.
The health department also reported 35 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,769 deaths.
There are currently 25,574 active cases in Tennessee, down 974 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 1,219,637 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 87,800 (208)
Inactive/recovered: 83,942 (252)
Deaths: 1,450 (4)
Active cases: 2,408 (-48)
Carter County
Total cases: 10,355 (+24)
Inactive/recovered: 9,918 (+30)
Deaths: 208 (+1)
Active cases: 229 (-7)
Greene County
Total cases: 13,304 (+36)
Inactive/recovered: 12,498 (+49)
Deaths: 234 (0)
Active cases: 572 (-13)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 10,026 (+21)
Inactive/recovered: 9,612 (+31)
Deaths: 163 (0)
Active cases: 251 (-10)
Johnson County
Total cases: 3,484 (+11)
Inactive/recovered: 3,341 (+14)
Deaths: 47 (+1)
Active cases: 96 (-4)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 26,226 (+63)
Inactive/recovered: 25,080 (+75)
Deaths: 413 (+1)
Active cases: 733 (-13)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,096 (+7)
Inactive/recovered: 2,980 (+5)
Deaths: 64 (+1)
Active cases: 52 (+1)
Washington County
Total cases: 21,309 (+46)
Inactive/recovered: 20,513 (+48)
Deaths: 321 (0)
Active cases: 475 (-2)