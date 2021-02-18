2021 TriPride Parade & Festival to be held in Bristol, organizers wary of pandemic

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – TriPride announced Thursday that its annual parade and festival will be held in both Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia in 2021.

According to a release from TriPride, the organization plans to hold the event Saturday, October 16 on State Street.

The 2020 parade was canceled due to the pandemic, but organizers are planning to host the event in 2021.

The release says the event will be the first time the organization has celebrated in Bristol. Organizers also say this will be the first pride event to take place in two states at the same time.

Following the parade, the TriPride Festival will be held in Cumberland Square Park in Virginia.

The release says organizers are aware of the unknowns posed by the pandemic. TriPride will postpone the event again “if COVID-19 is still an active health concern in October.”

“We are so happy to bring our annual event to Bristol in 2021 and excited we can pick up where we had to stop last year,” said Jason Willis, TriPride board president. “There are certainly unique challenges and plenty of unknowns when planning the parade and festival during a global pandemic. We don’t know what the landscape will look like in October of 2021, but we’re planning for, and hoping for, the best!”

Organizers plan on providing live entertainment, vendors, food trucks and more at the 2021 event.

The parade and festival are free to the public.

