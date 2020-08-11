2020 Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk cancelled

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WJHL) – The 43rd Annual Woolly Worm Festival of Banner Elk has been cancelled, according to the event’s website.

A statement from organizers says the decision was not made lightly due to the amount of revenue that is generated for Avery County every year during the festival.

The festival had been scheduled for October 17-18.

The Woolly Worm Festival’s website says the board of directors chose to cancel the event after receiving guidance from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk and the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers say a link will be provided so people can still purchase handicrafts online and children can interact with Merryweather Woolly Worm.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.