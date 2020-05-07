2020 Virginia Highlands Festival canceled due to pandemic

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The 72nd annual Virginia Highlands Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers announced Thursday that the festival originally scheduled for this summer will not take place.

Festival officials will be in touch with artists, vendors, advertisers, and other parties regarding refunds and transferring reservations to next year’s festival.

Organizers say they are continuing to work on the Plein Air Abingdon festival which is set to take place October 8 – 10.